OBITUARY: Stephen Michael Gawiak

Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He’s survived by his mother, Clara; sister, Christina; brothers, David and Daniel; nephew, Mason; and countless family and friends. Over 44 years, his life’s journey carried him from New York City to Nashville by way of Miami, FL, and many other stops. Stephen built instant connections everywhere he traveled, and his authenticity, positivity, and free-spirited nature forged enduring friendships in every community he joined. Stephen was a brilliant mixologist and a fixture of the Nashville bar scene, as well as a talented graffiti artist respected for his steadfast dedication to his craft. However, no matter how far he wandered, he always found his way back home to family.Stephen was a blessing to each of us. The moment he saw you, you felt the warmth, energy, and happiness radiating from him. No matter what he was doing at that moment, you could count on being enveloped in a warm handshake or hug and being asked earnestly about how you’re doing. Like his art, Stephen blended and balanced multiple, sometimes incongruent roles, into a cohesive and rewarding life. He was a shoulder to cry on, a fount of optimism in the face of cynicism, and a person that found joy in being part of each of our journeys. Above all, he was an unwavering supporter of family and never missed an opportunity to visit and help in any way that he could. He particularly loved caring for his nephew, Mason.

We mourn Stephen’s loss but are bolstered by the lasting memories we carry of him. Each one represents a priceless moment where we were fortunate to experience his gift for making us feel seen, loved, and understood. Stephen illuminated the world with his kindness, artistic flair, and creativity. We find solace in the knowledge that his graffiti art, hidden throughout the physical and virtual worlds under his tag (HASPE), will spark conversation for years to come. We hope that his art and his life’s journey blend into a mural of memories we can all share in celebration of his time among us. We love you always Stephen, rest in peace.

Visitation will be Monday June 30th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com