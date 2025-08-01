OBITUARY: Stephen Kurtis Massey

A graveside service for Stephen Kurtis Massey, age 37, of Petersburg will be conducted Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10AM at Talley Cemetery 7138 Delina Road, Petersburg, TN 37144 with Bro. Charles Abernathy officiating.

Kurt’s body was healed as he entered heaven on July 18th. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Kurt was the oldest son of Steve and Kristi Massey. He loved his family dearly. He was a fun-loving uncle who adored his niece and nephews.

Kurt grew up working cattle with his father and grandfathers. He raised a herd of cattle with his parents and passed down his farming knowledge and love to his niece and nephews: Ava, Hudson, Hooper, and Lane. He gifted his niece and nephews each with a heifer to start them in the cattle business. He had many cherished friends in the livestock industry.

Kurt was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Massey. In addition to his parents, Kurt is survived by his maternal grandparents, Don and Rosemary Hudson, paternal grandmother, Louise Massey, brothers, Jared (Savannah) Massey and Ben (Susan) Massey, his niece, Ava Massey, nephews, Hudson, Hooper, and Lane Massey, and a host of extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Vanderbilt Hospital.