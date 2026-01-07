OBITUARY: Stephen Anthony Corbin Sr.

Stephen Anthony Corbin, Sr., age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday evening, January 3, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness. Mr. Corbin was the son of the late Clyde Winford and Shirley Ann Steele Corbin.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sherri Corbin; son, Tony Corbin and his wife Jennifer; sister, Sandra Mathews; sister-in-law, Terri Weir and her husband Rick; nephew, Adam Weir and his wife Allie; niece, Amanda Weir; his canine children, Thomas and Connor; and extended family.

Mr. Corbin had a long career as a truck driver. He loved the freedom of the road being a truck driver gave him. He saw many places and developed many friendships at the stops along the way. He also loved the freedom that riding his Harley provided. He took many trips, whether they were long cross-country trips or short-day trips. He also loved traditional country music. A few of his favorite artists were George Strait, Alan Jackson and Vern Gosdin.

He was a staunch conservative, diehard Alabama football fan (ROLL TIDE) NASCAR fanatic and a lifelong UK basketball fan. Most importantly, he loved GOD, FAMILY and the USA.

A graveside celebration of his life will be held at One O’clock the afternoon of Thursday, January 8, 2026, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

May he rest in heavenly peace.

