Stephanie was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to the late Ruth Dodson Lambert and Earl Francis Lambert. She was preceded in death by her aunts, Jessie Maie Dodson and Roberta Dodson Boyer, uncle, Robert Farrow Dodson, uncle, Blake Boyer, and first cousin, Fred Boyer.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ralph Hicks Turley, III, daughter, Lauren (Bert) Ivey, son, Robert Farrow Turley, and granddaughters, Ellen Breen and Mary Lauren Ivey. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, William Breen Turley, nephew Stephen (Erin) Turley, and great niece Ella Breen Turley, and great nephew Benjamin Jenkins Turley. Stephanie is also survived by her beloved first cousins, Nancy (Doug) Fisher, Laura Sisson, Susan Clopton, Carol Kelly, Bob Boyer, Merry (Stan) Bearden, Paul Boyer, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Having grown up in Memphis, TN, and graduating from Messick High School, Stephanie followed in her Uncle Bob’s footsteps and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was there on a blind date, that she met Ralph. They moved to Dallas, TX, where Stephanie completed her undergraduate degree in education at North Texas State University. She received her Masters at Memphis State University upon moving back to Tennessee.

Stephanie was a beloved teacher for over 30 years, having taught in Memphis, TN, Anchorage, AK, Smyrna, TN, and at Middle Tennessee State University. Stephanie was one of the first to receive “Teacher of the Year” from Rutherford County. She was very active at First United Methodist Church, was a lifelong member of the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, and a member of the Junior League of Murfreesboro.

Stephanie wore many hats. From Girl Scout Troop #44 Leader to PTO President, she was very involved in her children’s lives. Known fondly as “The Trip Lady”, she planned educational trips for elementary through college students, all across the United States and abroad. Countless children and young adults were blessed by these memorable trips. In the years to follow, she took many adults on European excursions, as well. Her favorite title, however, was that of “Meme” to her granddaughters. She spent countless hours reading to and playing with her girls. She enjoyed taking them to see musicals, going on trips to Chattanooga and the beach, and watching them excel in the arts. Stephanie will be remembered as a faithful and loving wife, a devoted and selfless mother and “Meme”, and a loyal and precious friend to many.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Rutherford, and Willowbrook Hospice for their great care, love, and respect shown to Stephanie.

The family requests that memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church.

