OBITUARY: Stephanie Lynn Keller

Stephanie Lynn Keller, age 59 of Smyrna died February 3, 2025. She was born in Springfield, Ohio and had lived in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen L. Keller and Judith Ann Cramer Keller.

Ms. Keller attended Ball State University and worked many hospitality jobs in the Middle Tennessee area. She was an avid sports car enthusiast and had many friends in her car club community.

Ms. Keller is survived by her sisters, Sheila Creviston-Twibell and husband Brian of Hermitage, TN and Sharon Keller Gore of Tulsa, OK; Furry Companion, Kaylee.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Leash On Life – Home of The JOY Clinic www.newleashonline.org

Visitation will be Monday February 10th 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be Monday February 10th 6:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com