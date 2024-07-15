OBITUARY: Stephanie Ann Roth

Stephanie Ann Roth was born on June 7, 1950 and peacefully from complications of breast cancer on July 11 at St. Thomas Rutherford.

Born June 7, 1950 to parents Roy Miller Maines and Frances Beatrice Maines in Nashville, TN, and attended St. Joseph School, then St. Bernard.

Stephanie attended Vanderbilt University, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing 1972. She served 39 years as an RN, providing compassionate patient care in the Vanderbilt Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, followed by an administrative directorship focused on quality improvement at Nashville General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Butch Roth; siblings Emily, Roy, & Lisa; sons Jason & Justin; and grandchildren Murphy, Jack, Seth, Marley, and Maddy.

Visitation is at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Monday, July 15 from 4 – 7 pm. Nursing honors will be at 7 pm. Casual dress is encouraged.

Burial at Larkspur Conservation Westmoreland, TN Tuesday, July 16 at 10 am. This is a natural setting, so casual outdoor dress and comfortable closed-toe walking shoes are advised. There will be a ~1/2 mile uphill hike through forest to the burial site, with wheeled transport available for those that need it.

Due to the natural setting, please only cut flowers, without wiring or synthetic material.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G Komen Cancer Organization, fighting for a cure!

