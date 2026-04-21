Stephanie Ann Reed, age 50, of Woodbury, TN passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

She was born on April 3, 1976, in Donelson, TN to Steve and Brenda Reed.

Stephanie worked at Alvin C York as a Nursing Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Jakes.

Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Anna Reed; son, Jesse Reed; grandson, Anthony Reed; parents, Steve and Brenda Reed; sister, Katherine (Grady) Mosley; nephew, Douglas (Morgan) Mosley; niece, Lilly (Logan) Turner; and many extended family members.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 4pm – 6pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6pm in the chapel. Pastor Bob Bush will officiate.

Funeral Services Provided By

Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services

145 Innsbrooke Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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