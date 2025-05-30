OBITUARY: Starr Mans

Starr Mans was a beacon of love and devotion, a woman whose warmth and kindness left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She poured her heart into her family, finding her greatest joy in the laughter and love of her children and grandchildren. Her granddaughters, Leilani and Eliana, were her world, and she cherished every moment she spent with them.

She had a deep appreciation for life’s simple yet beautiful moments. Whether she was engrossed in true crime shows, camping beneath a sky full of stars, or standing at the edge of the ocean – her favorite place in the world – she embraced each experience with quiet passion. The ocean, vast and endless, reflected the depth of her spirit and the boundlessness of her love.

Starr is survived by her devoted husband, Travis; her three beloved children, Leighton, Victor, and Seth; her mother, Renee; and her precious granddaughters, Leilani and Eliana.

She carried the color purple in her heart – its richness and depth a perfect reflection of her warmth and vibrance. Though she is no longer physically with us, the love she gave remains, woven into the lives of those she touched.

May she forever find peace where the waves kiss the shore, embraced by the beauty she loved so dearly.