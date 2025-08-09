OBITUARY: Stanley Mitchell Long

Mr. Stanley Mitchell Long, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 5, 2025. He was born in Newport, Kentucky to the late Pearl and Elizabeth Long. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all ten of his siblings: Pauline Brooks, Alonzo Long, Jay Long, Thelma Sebastian, Carl Long, Russell Long, Eugene Long, N.L. Long, Sherman Long and Kenneth Long.

Stanley served in the US Army from 1964-1966 as a medical supply specialist. Most of his service was in Germany. He attended Trevecca and Belmont and received his Bachelors of Science in Psychology in 1970. He went on to get a master’s degree at UT Knoxville in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling in 1971. He then had a long career working for the state of Tennessee Department of Education as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for 34 years.

He met Sandra Davis at Trevecca and married on June 13, 1968. They were happily married for 57 years. Stanley is survived by his wife Sandra J. Long of Murfreesboro, TN; his two daughters: Angela (Robert) Tucker, Murfreesboro, TN; Malea (Stephen) Rich, Chapel Hill, TN; four grandchildren: Jacob (Mikayla) Rich, Daniel Rich, Abigail Tucker, and Robert Tucker IV; multiple generations of nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

He did a lot of traveling (or as he would say was being dragged around by Sandy), which he enjoyed in the long run. There were many memory making family vacations, including rafting the Grand Canyon, taking a multi-day wagon train trip on part of the Oregon Trail, and traveling to different countries as an honorary Girl Scout. His hobbies included painting extraordinary artwork, shooting pool, playing cards, but above all else spending time with his family, whom he so adored.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 9am – 11am with the service to follow in the chapel. Pastor Grant Gaines will be officiating. Interment will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 2pm.

He was passionate about ensuring his children and grandchildren receive a higher education: with that in mind, in lieu for flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. You may also choose to donate to the St. Claire Senior Center in Murfreesboro, TN since he spent so much time there with friends.

The pall bearers will be Jacob Rich, Danny Rich, Robby Tucker; grandsons: Steve Rich, Robert Tucker; sons-in-law: and Larry Long; nephew.