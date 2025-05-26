OBITUARY: Stacy Warren Ray Knight

Stacy Warren Ray Knight, aged 24 hours, died in his mother’s arms at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital in Murfreesboro, TN on May 16, 2025.

After birth, Stacy was doing well for his first 19 hours in this world, and began fighting for his life for his last 5 hours, until he passed away gently into the arms of Jesus.

Stacy is the son of Holden Spencer Knight, and Veronica Elaine Simpkins. He is the answer to their prayers, and they waited for his birth with joyful expectations.

During his brief visit on earth, Stacy would squeeze the fingers of his mom and dad as often as he could. He was loved by all who met him, and he will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held for Stacy on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, from 12pm-1pm, at Smith Family Funeral & Cremation services in Murfreesboro, TN.

