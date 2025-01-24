OBITUARY: Stacy Lee Cody

Stacy Lee Cody, age 47 of Christiana, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

She was born January 14, 1978, in McKeesport, PA.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Bower.

She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Ralph Cody; daughter, Joselyn (Mike) Romeo; and her parents, Ernest Bower and Sharon Bower.

Stacy loved singing, playing her flute, and reading her bible. She was at her happiest when she got to go to Kennywood Amusement Park on her visits back home to Pittsburg, PA.

Her generosity extended beyond her life by being an organ donor, which was very important to her.

There are no events scheduled.

