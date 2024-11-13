OBITUARY: Stacie Lynn Gray Stien

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Stacie Lynn Gray Stien, age 54, of Smyrna, TN. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.

Born on November 3, 1970, in Michigan, Stacie brought warmth, kindness, and an unbreakable spirit to all who knew her. Though she was born in Michigan, her heart belonged to Tennessee, where she found a true sense of home and family. On November 9, 2024, she met Jesus and found her eternal home, embraced in His perfect love and peace.

Stacie was the devoted mother of Ashley, Amber, Kyle, Thomas, and Bradley. She poured her heart into raising her children, teaching them to value kindness, compassion, and family, even in the face of much adversity. She was the mother-in-law to Nick, Jay and Rebekah and warmly embraced each of them as part of her family, offering them love and support. Her love extended to her more than fifteen cherished grandchildren and a grand-dog, each one a source of pride and joy. As a grandmother, Stacie was a nurturing, playful, and supportive presence, creating countless memories that will be cherished forever.

Though her marriage to Tommy ended, her love for him remained strong, and he continued to hold a special place in her heart. Stacie’s loyalty, kindness, and resilience, yet spitfire, touched the lives of all who knew her. She had a lifelong passion for Elvis Presley, filling her home with his music that brought her comfort and joy. His songs were a cherished part of her life, a reflection of her passion and soul.

In her final act of selflessness, Stacie chose to donate her body to education and research in Memphis, TN, ensuring that her legacy of generosity would live on through the advancements of education and medical science. Symbolically, the location connects her to the city of Elvis Presley. Her spirit of giving will continue to make a difference in the lives of others, even beyond her passing.

Stacie’s life was filled with love, strength, and compassion. She leaves behind a legacy that will inspire and comfort her family and friends for years to come. Rest peacefully, Stacie, as your memory shines bright in the hearts of those who love you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Gifts can be mailed to: Vanderbilt University Medical Center Office of Development PO Box 290369 525 Royal Parkway Nashville, TN 37229-0369

Checks should be made payable to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Please include a note with the check or indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of Stacie Lynn Gray Stien.

Gifts can also be made online at VanderbiltHealth.org/giving. Please select the checkbox next to “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone.”

