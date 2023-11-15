OBITUARY: SSgt Ben Hoover Coop

SSgt Ben Hoover Coop USAF (Ret.), age 92, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was a son of the late Will Freeman and Dora Catherine Knox Coop of Williamson County, TN.

Mr. Coop proudly served his country in the United States Army and Air Force during the Vietnam era. He came home a decorated veteran having served with honor and distinction.

Mr. Coop was a devoted family man. He was a pillar of love and strength for his family. As a father, he exemplified warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support. This legacy of commitment both to his country and his family will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace surrounded by the gratitude and love of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Mr. Coop is survived by his daughters, Debbie Cutlip and her husband Mark and Denise Tinney; granddaughter, Candace Manning and her husband Carter; a nephew; and three nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Jean Carter Coop; son, Benny Allen Coop; brothers, W.R. Coop, John Coop, and Harvey Coop; and a sister, Emma Gray Waters.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Highland Heights Church of Christ in memory of Mr. Coop.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial with military honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/