OBITUARY: Special Bowen

Ms. Special Bowen age 39 left this earthly life on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Her arrangements are forthcoming.

Please keep the Bowen family in your thoughts & prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro Tn. 37130

(615) 893-4323.

This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

