OBITUARY: Special Bowen

Ms. Special Bowen age 39 left this earthly life on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Her arrangements are forthcoming.
Please keep the Bowen family in your thoughts & prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro Tn. 37130
(615) 893-4323.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
