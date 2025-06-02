OBITUARY: Souratsa “Nok” Sisavath

Souratsa “Nok” Sisavath, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 30th, surrounded by her loving family and friends: a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Nok found her greatest joy in the precious moments spent with her family, creating a warm and loving environment that wrapped everyone in kindness. Her homemade cooking will be cherished in the Laotian and Thai communities, becoming a source of comfort and connection.

Nok’s deep love for nurturing was beautifully reflected in her garden, where every plant flourished under her careful care and attention. She is survived by her husband Vongsavanh, children Binh, Lisa married to Ross Coker, and Michael, as well as two grandchildren August Sisavath and Ellie Coker.

The visitation and funeral of Nok’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 4th from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at The Church of God (2011 St James Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Souratsa, please visit our floral store.