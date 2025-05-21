OBITUARY: Sophia Aponte

Sophia Leiloni Aponte was born on the afternoon of Monday, March 1, 2004, in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 9 lbs and measuring 19 inches long. She passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

She leaves behind her loving family: her mother, Luz Carmen Ibarra; her fathers, Jose Aponte and David Gonzalez; her sisters, Joceline Aponte and Shalma Gonzalez; and her brothers, Danny Gonzalez and Miguel Aponte.

Sophia was a student at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where she studied Forensic Science and was pursuing an Associate of Science degree. Exceptionally bright and passionate, her dream was to become a detective and serve her community.

Loved deeply by her family and friends, Sophia will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and kind heart. She was an avid outdoor adventurer who enjoyed hiking, skateboarding, attending concerts, and discovering new foods with her loved ones. She also had a special bond with her pets and cherished time spent with them.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 12:00 noon, followed by refreshments and a viewing until 7:00 p.m

Sophia Leiloni Aponte nació en la tarde del lunes 1 de marzo de 2004 en Nashville, Tennessee, con un peso de 9 libras y midiendo 19 pulgadas. Falleció inesperadamente el martes 13 de mayo de 2025.

Deja atrás a su amada familia: su madre, Luz Carmen Ibarra; sus padres, José Aponte y David González; sus hermanas, Joceline Aponte y Shalma González; y sus hermanos, Danny González y Miguel Aponte.

Sophia era estudiante en la Universidad Estatal de Middle Tennessee (MTSU), donde estudiaba Ciencias Forenses y cursaba un grado asociado en Ciencias. Era excepcionalmente inteligente y apasionada, y su sueño era convertirse en detective y servir a su comunidad.

Muy querida por su familia y amigos, Sophia será recordada por su espíritu vibrante y su gran corazón. Amaba la naturaleza y las aventuras al aire libre; disfrutaba del senderismo, el skateboarding, asistir a conciertos y salir a probar nuevas comidas con sus seres queridos. También sentía un cariño muy especial por sus mascotas y valoraba el tiempo que pasaba con ellas.

El servicio en su honor se llevará a cabo el jueves 22 de mayo de 2025 a las 12:00 del mediodía, seguido de refrigerios y una vista hasta las 7:00 p.m.