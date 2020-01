Sondra J. Lawrence, age 75 of Smyrna, TN. She was a native of Sykes, TN. Ms. Lawrence was a Professional in the Insurance Industry and enjoyed working up to her retirement two weeks ago. She also enjoyed her pets, crafting, road trips and watching TV.

A Memorial Gathering will be 3:00PM-5:00PM Saturday January 25, 2020, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. www.woodfinchapel.com