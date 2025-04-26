OBITUARY: Somvang Rajasombath

Mr. Somvang Rajasombath, age 55, passed away Friday, April 25, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father, Bang Rajasombath and brother, Somphanh Rajasombath.

He is survived by his daughters, Senita Synarong and Rita Rajasombath; grandchildren, Stark, Damian, Luca-Finn, and Alexander Synarong; mother, Thongsa Siswath; brothers, Guy Rajasombath and Sauthchay Rajasombath; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Somvang was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and spending time with his family. He loved having a good time and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 2, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.