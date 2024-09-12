OBITUARY: Sloan (Moore) Perry

Sloan (Moore) Perry, aged 73, passed away on August 31st, 2024, at her home in Lascassas, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 11th, 1951, in Auburn, Alabama, to William Washington Moore V and Peggy Ann Thomas, Sloan lived a life full of love, dedication, and warmth that touched all who knew her.

A proud alumna of Auburn University, Sloan carried her Tiger spirit throughout her life, often reminiscing about her college days and cheering on her beloved team. She furthered her education by earning a Master’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University, which paved the way for her impactful career as a special education teacher. Sloan devoted nearly 40 years to nurturing and educating students in both Coffee and Rutherford counties, touching countless lives before retiring in 2013.

Sloan’s greatest passion was her family, whom she cherished above all else. Her heart also overflowed with love for her faithful dog, Aubie, who was her constant companion. She created countless memories with her loved ones, especially enjoying time spent cooking and baking with her grandchildren, teaching them treasured family recipes and making sure that no one ever left her home hungry or empty-handed. Christmas was always a special time for Sloan, as she delighted in bringing her family together to celebrate with warmth, joy, and traditions that will continue to be honored in her memory.

Sloan’s love for the beach, especially the pristine shores of St. George’s Island, was integral to her life. She embraced every opportunity to travel to the ocean, whether it was a beach getaway with her girlfriends or a couple’s trip to Key West with her brother and sister-in-law. Her annual extended family beach vacation was the highlight of her year, and she always spent months planning every last detail. Sloan found true peace and happiness amidst the sun and sand, with a cocktail in her hand and the melodies of Jimmy Buffett playing in the background.

Sloan is survived by her devoted husband, Dan, her brother William (Dyanne) Moore VI, her children Price (Renay) Mallernee, Graham (Cathy) Mallernee, Rachael (Brad) Mindich, Steve (Nikki) Perry, and Danielle (Matt) Leaders, and her cherished grandchildren: Matthew, Tony, Alex, Devyn, Chip, Kyle, Claire, Ava, Grayson, Lauren, Brock, Wil, Brynn, and Parker, who all affectionately called her “Nana”. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will forever treasure her memory.

A celebration of Sloan’s life will be held on September 21st at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 116 N. Academy Street in Murfreesboro. Family and friends are invited to join in honoring her remarkable life and the joy she brought to so many. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sloan’s memory to PAWS of Rutherford County or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

As Jimmy Buffett once sang, “If there’s a heaven for me, I’m sure it has a beach attached.” May Sloan find eternal peace on the shores of heaven, with her toes in the sand and surrounded by the beauty and sunshine she cherished so deeply on Earth.

