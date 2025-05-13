OBITUARY: Sisouk Keophasouk

Mr. Sisouk Keophasouk, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was born in Laos to the late Pha and Khoun Keophasouk. Mr. Keophasouk worked caring for cattle and poultry in Laos before coming to the United States. He loved being outside especially working in his garden. Mr. Keophasouk was a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mr. Keophasouk is survived by his wife of 62 years, Chanthaboun Keophasouk; children, Chanthanom Keophasouk and his wife Vilai, Eddie Keophasouk, Daravanh Keophasouk, Sing Keophasouk and his wife Somsri, and Tony Keophasouk and his wife Kim; grandchildren, Dustin Keophasouk, Aliya Keophasouk, Aden Keophasouk, Rose Keophasouk, Ryu Keophasouk, and Ocean Keophasouk; and a sister, Vankeo Keopannha and her husband Vanxay.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.