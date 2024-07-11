OBITUARY: Sirvathana ‘Sirvi’ Vichidvongsa Grimes

Mrs. Sirvathana “Sirvi” Vichidvongsa Grimes, age 45, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

She was born in Laos to Khamsing and Vilay Vichidvongsa.

Sirvi was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a cytogenetics technician for LapCorp. She was a proud mother who considered her children to be her greatest accomplishment. Sirvi loved people and enjoyed cooking for those she loved.

Sirvi is survived by her husband of 20 years, Rob Grimes; children, William Ellison Grimes and Robert Lucas Grimes; father, Khamsing Vichidvongsa; siblings, Zack Vichidvongsa and his wife Trang and Si Vichidvongsa and his wife Phou; and nieces, Lanie and Laura Vichidvongsa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vilay Vichidvongsa.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

