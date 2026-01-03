OBITUARY: Sidney Johnson, III

Sidney C. Johnson III passed into eternal life on December 28, 2025, cared for by his loving family.

Born June 1, 1949 in Monroe, Michigan, to parents Sidney and Beaulah Johnson, Sid chose to enlist in the US Army and served three tours in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart for injuries sustained as a part of that service. Upon returning home, he married Katherine Price in December of 1971, and they enjoyed 54 years together. After leaving the Army, Sidney attended Michigan Technological University, training as a civil Engineer. He soon found himself designing in the aircraft industry, and throughout his career helped design many different aircraft, including the AWACS flight simulator, the Airbus A330 and the MV-22 Osprey. In 1995 he earned a Master of Science from Cumberland University. A Christian throughout his life, he was an active member at Grace Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Upon his retirement he enjoyed competitive rifle and shooting competitions as well as spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Marie. He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Kathy); son, William (Bill); daughter in law, Camela (Cammie); granddaughters, Molly and Kylie; nephews, Jeffrey and John; and nieces, Cynthia and Winnifred.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 3, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Murfreesboro, TN’s Human Care ministry, to support those in need.