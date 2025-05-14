OBITUARY: Sidney Gholson

Sidney E. Gholson, 84, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Born in Lufkin, TX in 1941 and formerly of Batesville, GA, Sid was a devoted husband, loving father, and humble man of God. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin University eventually becoming the Director of Operations for Georgia-Pacific in Atlanta, GA. In retirement, he settled on farmland along the Soquee River where he enjoyed fishing and visits from family and friends. But it was his work in Christian ministry that was his passion. Along with his wife, Crystal, Sid traveled to many countries on work and witness teams for the Church of the Nazarene. He began a ministry known as Wow-Now that provided deworming medications to those in developing nations, understanding that medicine could do more than food alone. He was also a generous supporter of Trevecca Nazarene College.

Sid’s relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ was even more than being a member of his church, Real Life Community. He bore spiritual fruit that only those with a genuine relationship with the Lord can produce. The Lord alone knows how many lives he unselfishly impacted for Christ. “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matt. 25:21

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Foster Gholson and Clowie Gholson, and his sister, Sarah Madden. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Crystal, children, Liesa Ann, Toni (husband Steve), grandchildren, Laura (husband James), Melissa (husband Jordan), Rachel (fiancé Devin), 4 great-grandchildren, as well as sister, Myrna Denman, and numerous loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trevecca Nazarene College (Trevecca.edu) or the Worm Project (wormproject.org).

A memorial service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on May 26, 2025 at 2:00 pm with visitation at 1:00 pm followed by internment at Providence Church in Batesville, Georgia at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Gholson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.