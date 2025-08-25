OBITUARY: Shoffner Jacobs

Shoffner Jacobs, “Big Jake”, age 90 of Bradyville, Tennessee, passed away on August 21, 2025. He was born on May 8, 1935, in Beechgrove, Tennessee, to the late Frank and Jessie Mae Jacobs.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Kathy, and father to Ronnie Lee, Rebecca, Michael, Jamie, and Brian.

He was hardworking and had a good sense of humor. A former Employee of Shelbyville Pencil Mill and Shoney’s Inc., where he oversaw the construction of all projects.

He enjoyed carpentry, but his passion was farming.

Preceded in death by his wife Kathy, his son Ronnie Lee, parents, brothers Herbert, William, and Mitchell, sisters Emma, Evelyn, Doris, Liz, Marie, and AnnLou.

He is survived by his children Brian, Jamie, Michael, and Rebecca, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

