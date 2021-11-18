Shirley Wilcox Capps passed away quietly at home on Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues and tournaments with her husband Billie. She also loved to fish and she traveled the country. Shirley was well known and loved by many from her years of working in the public for United Cities Gas Company, Chromolox, NHC Health Care, Murfreesboro Bowling Lanes, and for Dr. James Garner, MD.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Helen Harden; husband, Billie G. Capps; brother, Mike Harden; stepsons, Robert A. Wilcox, Jr. and Stephen W. Wilcox. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Wilcox Gundt (Marty), Shelley of NC, Deborah Averitt (Fred); son, Roger Wilcox (Jeree); step-son, Brent Capps of Smyrna; sister, Helen Och of Wheeling WV; brother, John Harden (Joan) of Newark, OH; grandchildren, Lisa Hutchison (Michael), Justin Allen, (Brianna), Matthew Wilcox and Dennis Wilcox of Germany; and five great-grandchildren. She left behind many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Barry Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.