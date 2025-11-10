OBITUARY: Shirley Wenell Amaro

Shirley Wenell Amaro, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025.
A gathering of family and friends for Shirley will be held Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM.
The complete obituary will be available soon. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn
