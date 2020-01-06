Shirley Vaughn Farlow, age 67 of Smyrna died Saturday January 3, 2020. She was born in the Philippines, and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Farlow; parents, William David Vaughn and Mary Ann Kier Farlow. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Farlow is survived by her children; Dana Fortner of Murfreesboro, Devin Farlow of Murfreesboro, Dawn Hughes of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Megan, Dustin, Zackary, Dillon, Austin, Jayden, Christopher , Ashley, Blake; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Braxton, Carter, Isabella, Calvin, Landon, Charlie, Aydenn, Sam, Laekyn, Gage, Bentlee, Ashton; brother, William Vaughn of Murfreesboro; sisters, Jo Ann Davis of Florida, Barbara Vaughn of Knoxville.

Visitation will be 11:00AM till 1:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com