OBITUARY: Shirley Turley

Ms. Shirley Turley, 73, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 16, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Please keep the Turley family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323