Monday, January 26, 2026
OBITUARY: Shirley Turley

OBITUARY: Shirley Turley

Michael Carpenter
Shirley Turley Obit

Ms. Shirley Turley, 73, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 16, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Please keep the Turley family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323

Obituaries provided free for the community.

