OBITUARY: Shirley Pruitt

Shirley Faye Heaton Pruitt, age 76, passed away Friday, May 2, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Freeda Underwood Heaton; first husband, A.C. Gilley; second husband, Ricky Pruitt; and sister, Wilma Waggoner.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Gilley (Tina); daughter, Jill Adams (Michael); grandchildren, Coltin Gilley, Kelley Gilley (Angel), Brittain Seabaugh (Hannah), Brandon Seabaugh (Zoe), Hunter Atnip, Jesson Adams (Allison), Jonnathon Adams, Brandon Adams, Nicky Adams, Jasper Adams, Jack Aiden Adams, Trisha Mirelez, and J.T Gilley; great grandchildren, Jaydom Gilley, Christopher Gilley, Minxi-Starr Mirelez, Angel Mirelez, Lilly Mirelez, Kasen Gilley, and Cary Moore; sisters, JoAnn Woodard and Betty Bowers; and many other family and close friends.

Shirley was born in Murfreesboro, TN and was a 1967 graduate of Central High School. She retired from the State of Tennessee Health Department and was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and decorating for every holiday. She also enjoyed crafting and shopping with her sisters. She loved her family and was a proud Nana.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Carlton Cemetery.