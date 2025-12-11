OBITUARY: Shirley Joy Kelly

Shirley Joy Kelly passed away peacefully in her sleep in Smyrna, TN on Sunday, November 30, 2025. She was 93.

Shirley was born in Utah on June 26, 1932, to Henry and Pauline Beagley. Her mother emigrated to America from England. She wed Laroy Glen Kelly, a U.S. Navy veteran and mechanic, in 1949. They were married for 54 years until he passed in 2004.

Shirley worked proudly for Southern California United Food & Commercial Workers Union for more than 20 years as a grocery store register checker. She retired long before scanning technology was introduced, which meant she entered price information into the register for each purchase by hand, a feat for which she was immensely proud.

Shirley was a huge fan of Country Western Music long before it became fashionable. Her fluent dancing style impressed all who shared a dance floor with her.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband and their oldest child, David Glen Kelly. She is survived by daughters, Linda Diane Lex and Sheryl Ann Stockwell; by four grandchildren; and by eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA will be held on a date to be determined.