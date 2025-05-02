OBITUARY: Shirley Jewell Morgan

Shirley Jewell Morgan, age 80, a resident of Murfreesboro and formerly of Manchester and Columbia, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, with Nathan Newell officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Monday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on January 27, 1945, in Columbia, Tennessee, Shirley was the daughter of the late Willie Timothy Stewart and the late Mary Magdaline Swindle Stewart. A proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley had a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. She was known for her vibrant personality, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for her family.

A true “girly girl,” Shirley enjoyed shopping, having her hair and makeup done, and never missed an opportunity to accessorize with jewelry. Her beloved doll collection was one of her great treasures. Shirley was also a gracious host and an excellent cook who cherished preparing meals for those she loved, especially a good plate of beans, taters, and cornbread. She lit up every room she entered, loved to dance, and had a special gift for making others smile.

A woman of faith, Shirley was a dedicated Christian and a member of Turning Point Church in Murfreesboro. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter in the hearts of her surviving family: her daughter, Tammy Covington; grandchildren, Jessica (James) Cassidy, Tosha (Matthew) Hicks, Tara Totty, Will Covington, Jared (Shannon) Covington, Chelsea (Tucker) Smith, Tiffany (Chris) Cornelius, Kayla (Taylor) McCroskey, Katrina (Julius Armstrong) Hildenbrandt, and Matthew (Sara) O’Field; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Sophia Cassidy, Mason Cassidy, Evelynn Cassidy, Frankie Hicks, Bailey Hicks, Dean Covington, Miles Covington, Lincoln Smith, Murphy Smith, Jaxson Cornelius, Harper Cornelius, Ellis McCroskey, Dawson McCroskey, Dallas Armstrong, and Faith O’Field.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dallas Scott, second husband, Bill Morgan; daughters, Terri Dawn Hildenbrandt and Sherry Kay O’Field; and brothers, Ronnie and Jackie Stewart.

Pallbearers will include Jared Covington, Chris Cornelius, Taylor McCroskey, Jaxson Cornelius, Julius Armstrong, and Jamie Cassidy. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Hicks, Tucker Smith, and Matthew O’Field. Her warmth, style, and joyous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.