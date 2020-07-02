Shirley Jean Sloan, age 76, passed away at her residence June 30, 2020. She was born in Carbon Hill, AL and lived most of her adult life in Nashville and Murfreesboro. She was an accountant with Bank of America.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James Luquer Sparks and Maxine Burns Sparks; husband, James A. Sloan; and brother, David Sparks. She is survived by her sons, James (Kim) Eric Sloan, Arthur (Kristie) Brian Sloan; brothers, JM Sparks, Ronald Sparks, Bill Sparks; sister, Betty (Dan) Hendley; grandchildren, Brittany Sloan, Blake Sloan, Robin Jordan, Hayley Smith; and several great-grandchildren that she adored.

Visitation with the family will be 12:30 PM until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.