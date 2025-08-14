OBITUARY: Shirley Butler Maxwell

Shirley Butler Maxwell, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 13, 2025. A native of Cleveland, TN, she was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Parkinson Butler. Mrs. Maxwell was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Butler, sister, Peggy Butler Cochran, and a grandson, Mitchell Maxwell.

Mrs. Maxwell is survived by her sons, Austin Maxwell and his wife Claire of Murfreesboro, TN, Tim Maxwell of Knoxville, TN, Greg Maxwell of Cookeville, TN, and Scott Maxwell and his wife Amanda of Boynton Beach, FL; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Monday, August 18, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Monday following the visitation with Rev. Pam Pilote officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Maxwell was a member of the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church and a retired medical secretary.

An online guestbook for the Maxwell family if available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.