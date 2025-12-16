OBITUARY: Shirley Brown

Mrs. Shirley Elizabeth Brown, age 80, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, December 14, 2025. She was born in Dickson, TN to the late Oliver and Alma Donegan Byrd. Mrs. Brown loved being a homemaker to her family and being with children and babies. She was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ since 1982.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Harold Brown; children, Sherry Gastineau and her husband Zach, Lori Provencher and her husband Mike, and Loretta Ann Lytle and her husband Bobby; grandchildren, Hannah and her husband Brad, Chelsea and her husband Taylor, Graeme and his wife Faith, Elizabeth and her husband Ben, Taylor, Emily and her husband Leret, and Tanner and his wife Morgan, and Kayla and her husband Tim; great grandchildren, Jude, Gemma, Luca, Madelynn, Evelyn, Cooper, Finley, Avett, Scottie, and Eleanor; brother, Mike Byrd and his wife Tina; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Counsell, and brothers, Johnny Byrd, Bill Byrd, and Charles Byrd.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 18, 2025 from 10:30am until 11:30am at Smyrna Church of Christ. Funeral services will take place Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 11:30am at Smyrna Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.