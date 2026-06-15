OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Vance Fleming

Shirley Ann Vance Fleming, age 73, passed away on June 14, 2026 at Alive Hospice. She was born in Davidson County and has lived in Rutherford County most of her life. Shirley worked in administration for Golden Bear Enterprise.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eva Vance, husband, Bobby Fleming and her brother, James Kenneth Vance.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Deborah) Allen Huber; daughter, Tara Fleming and 2 grandchildren, Courtney McMahon and Nichole Musgrave; 3 great-children, Gannon McMahon, Easton McMahon and Weston Musgrave; special friend, Terry Towery; and furry friend, Papi.

A visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jennningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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