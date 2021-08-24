Shirley Ann O'Brien

Shirley Ann O’Brien age 84 of Christiana went home to meet her Lord on August 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy V. and Lela E. Parsley, husband, William Curtis O’Brien; brothers, Louis Parsley, Henry Parsley, and Joe Parsley; sister, Elizabeth Hatchett, and granddaughter, Rachel Orman Jacobs.

She is survived by her children, William O’Brien and wife Janice, Lela Orman and husband David, Linda O’Brien, grandchildren, Curtis and O’Brien, and wife Carla, Clint O’Brien, and wife Kyla, Carlena O’Brien. Caleb O’Brien and wife Amanda, Joshua O’Brien; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Maci Lynn, Stacie; sister, Janie Tew, and husband Clarence.

Mrs. O’Brien was a graduate of Middle TN State University. She retired as Active Coordinator, from Community Care Nursing Home and social worker at Good Shepherd Children’s Home.

Mrs. O’Brien was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and was the senior adult ladies Sunday school teacher. Her greatest desire was to see everyone she loved to come to relationship with Jesus Christ. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Her greatest love was her family, her garden, her church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoying family meals and laughter.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Dave Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com


