Mrs. Shirley Ann England Morton, age 83, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and the daughter of the late William and Maymie England. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Morton, Sr.; son, Robert C. “Bobby” Morton, Jr.; daughter, Tina Pilewicz; grandchildren, Jesse Morton and Shea Leaver; brother, William England; and sisters, Barbara Kalish and Martha Ritchie.

Survivors include her son, Nickie Morton; daughters, Connie Richardson, Teresa Lipetri, and Lisa Baltimore; forty grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; a brother, Ricky Lynn England; two sisters, Evelyn Hillard, Elizabeth Eady; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shirley was a woman everyone looked up to or went to for advice. Her smile was one that would light up the room. She set the highest standards for what a wife, mother, and grandmother should be. She was always dedicated to her husband and her family, making sure all was taken care of, all of the time. She absolutely loved being a mother but her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

The family would like to especially thank Azalea Court Senior Living Center for the wonderful care and love that they showed to Mrs. Shirley.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Reverend Frank Lipetri officiating. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.