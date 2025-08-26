OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Farris

Mrs. Shirley Ann Farris age 70 passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025 in Lewisburg, TN.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Tammy (Lawrence) Wise and Tiffany Farris both of Lewisburg, TN, four sisters, Rita (Gregory) Pigg, Linda Brown, Janice Harris, and Sabrina (Al) Young all of Lewisburg, TN, One brother Shelby Harris, six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and an honorary daughter, Lillie Tears.

A Public Viewing & Family Visitation will be held Friday, August 29, 2025 from 4pm-7pm at Greater First Baptist Church located at 512 6TH Avenue North, Lewisburg, TN.

A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 12PM-1PM with a Funeral Service to follow at Greater First Baptist Church located at 512 6TH Avenue North, Lewisburg, TN.

Interment, Cooks Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN.

Please keep the Farris Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323