OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Farrer

Shirley Ann McArthur Farrer, age 82 of Readyville, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 1, 2024. She was born in Williamson County, TN and was a daughter of the late R.E. “Doc” and Madeline McArthur. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Sue Mockridge; a brother, Jimmy Jones; and a niece, Casey McLean.

Survivors include daughters, Vicki Davis, Alyssa Pendergrast (Mike), Susie Bolin (Randy); a son, Harry Whitehead Marlin, III; sisters, Dorothy Garner (Jerry), Polly Pomeroy, Sara Strasser (Charles), Pam Blasingame (David); grandchildren, Lauren Normand, Michael Pendergrast, Caitlyn Bolin Alberts, Anna, Blake, and Caroline Bolin, Ella and Mason Marlin; great granddaughter, Chloe Glaskox; sister in law, Diane Jones; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mrs. Farrer was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and retired as an owner and office manager for Precision Wood Products.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Friday, July 5, 2024, from 9:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00am with Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Michael Pendergrast, Blake Bolin, Mason Marlin, Chad Strasser, Blake Alberts, and Beau Bucy serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Braeden Bucy, and Jay Garner.

An online guestbook is available for the Farrer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

