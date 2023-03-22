OBITUARY: Sherry Marie Escue McCreery Roberts

Sherry Marie Escue McCreery Roberts age 82, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

She was born in Davidson County and lived in Rutherford County most of her life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Sherry was a Homemaker, Broadcast Executive and Pastor.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Forest Ross Escue and Evelyn Marie Vantrease Escue; her first husband John T McCreery III; and her sister Laverna Moore.

She is survived by her husband Doug Roberts; sons, John T (Cindy) McCreery IV of M’boro, TN, Robert (Sara) McCreery of Williamsburg, VA, and Bob Roberts of Nashville, TN; brother, Forest ‘Ross’ Escue Jr and sister Rosalyn Green. Grandchildren J.T. (Dana) McCreery of Franklin, TN, Joshua (Katelyn) McCreery of Huntsville, AL and Jack McCreery of Williamsburg, VA. Great-Grandchildren Milo and Damien McCreery of Franklin, TN

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 and also from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Jennings and Ayers with Nolen Brunson officiating. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

In remembrance of Sherry’s giving spirit, the family is asking in lieu of flowers to please make a charitable donation to the charity of your choice in her memory.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/