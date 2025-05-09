OBITUARY: Sherry Maple Dallas

Sherry Maple Dallas, age 68, passed away on May 6, 2025, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she spent most of her life in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Sherry was a devoted wife, mother, and master gardener whose creativity touched every corner of her life. Known for her boundless kindness, generous spirit, and adventurous heart, she cultivated beauty not just in her garden but in the lives of everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Maple and Sandra Kuykendall Maple, and her beloved daughter, Sandy Towle.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Rusty Dallas; daughters, Lauren Hatlemark and Amy Dallas; sister, Patti Steelman; and cherished grandchildren, Grace Hall, Payton Towle, and Titus Dallas-Cureton.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 12:00 PM unitil the time of the chapel service at 2:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

