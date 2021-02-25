Sherry Pachciarz, age 74 of Smyrna, TN passed away on February 23, 2021. She was born in White House, IL to the late Ralph and Ruth Crouse Koontz. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Pachciarz; and a brother, Bryan Koontz.

Mrs. Pachciarz is survived by her children, Robert John Pachciarz II and wife Angela, Corey Allen Pachciarz and wife Michelle, Trina Rochelle Pachciarz and significant other Andrew Gregg, Justin Luke Pachciarz and wife Elizabeth, and Logan Matthew Pachciarz and significant other Taryn Mejia; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Mike Koontz, Maureen Koehl, and Dixie Brunner.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church with funeral mass following at 1:00 PM.

