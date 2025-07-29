OBITUARY: Sherry Annette Gann

Sherry Annette Gann, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was born on February 25, 1959, in Goshen, Indiana, to George and Bernice McCanless, who preceded her in death. Sherry’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and unwavering faith.

Throughout her life, Sherry exemplified the true meaning of dedication and hard work. As a devoted mother to her two daughters, CarrieAnn Davis (married to Terry) and Lori Gann (married to Mitchell Whitson), she was a role model whose influence will forever resonate in their lives. Sherry instilled in her daughters the values of strength, determination, and kindness. She made it her mission to uplift them, always reminding them of their intelligence, beauty, and unique talents. Her love was a guiding light, and her daughters were her top priority.

Sherry was not only an incredible mother but also a proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Mitchell Whitson II, Presley Whitson, Trevor Davis, and Aliviana Davis. She adored each of them and imparted her wisdom, encouraging them to serve the Lord, praise His name, and do good for others.

Sherry was known for her vibrant personality and her unforgettable laugh, which could light up any room. Even in her struggles with severe rheumatoid arthritis, she maintained a spirit of humor and joy, often finding laughter in her suffering.

In addition to her immediate family, Sherry is survived by her siblings: Dean Wagner, Danny McCanless, Glen McCanless, Susie Campbell, Jimmy McCanless, and Connie “Jeanie” Webb. She also leaves behind a beloved extended family of eight nephews and five nieces. Sherry’s warmth and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone she met.

Sherry’s deep faith was a cornerstone in her life. She was a strong believer in the Holy Spirit and relied on her intuition to guide her through life’s challenges. Her faith and love for God provided her with strength, and she shared that belief with all who crossed her path.

While Sherry has been reunited with her parents, George and Bernice, her brother Terry, and her niece Angel Peridore, the love she shared will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Sherry will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her unwavering spirit and the joy she brought to those around her.

A private celebration of life will be held for family members on July 29, 2025, where they will gather to honor and remember a remarkable woman who will forever be held tightly in their hearts. Sherry Annette Gann is now in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, and we take comfort in God and each other as we cherish her memory.