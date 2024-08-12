OBITUARY: Sherry Ann Pentecost

Sherry Ann Pentecost, age 55, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro.

She was a native of Davidson County but has lived in Rutherford County most of her life.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lassiter and Madeline Brawner, brother, Charles Lassiter and sister, Robbie Helton.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Pentecost, son, William Denton, daughters, Sherry Nicole (David) Hattabaugh and Stephanie (Marty) Baker, sisters, Cynthia (Ray) Dorris and Tammy Traughber and grandchildren, James, Eugene, Emmaraye and Lincoln.

A celebration of life will be held for Sherry from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

