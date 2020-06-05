Sherell Tomerlin Vick of Murfreesboro, TN and Venice, Fl passed away on 6/2/20 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness. She was 65 years old and is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Robert L. (Bobby) Vick of Murfreesboro, her son Robert J. (Jeff) Vick of Nashville, her sister, Cindy McDaniel (Phil) of Fayetteville, TN. Sherell was born in Pulaski to parents JC (Red) and Jewel Tomerlin. She was a 1973 graduate of Giles County High School and a 1978 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. She retired in 2018 from the Veterans Administration as a medical research assistant. Sherell was a Master Gardener and loved working in her beautiful backyard. After retirement, they divided their time between Tennessee and Florida. She was an avid music fan and enjoyed traveling to music festivals and concerts all across the country. Sherell lived life to the fullest with an optimistic outlook everyday. She never met a stranger and as result had a wide circle of friends. Especially dear to her heart were the group of friends that shared their travels and adventures.

Because of the current pandemic situation, a traditional service will not be possible. Please honor Sherell’s life by paying forward an act of kindness to someone needing a helping hand. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.