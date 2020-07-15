Shelly Lynn Lampley Amos, age 55 of Murfreesboro died Sunday July 12, 2020. She was a native of Davidson County. Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Winters Lampley and brother, James Lampley, Jr.

Shelly had worked for her family business Hickory Center Jewelry and most recent Belks in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Christopher ‘Chris” Amos, Sr.; son, John Christopher Amos, Jr.; daughter, Emily Marie Amos; father, James Lampley, Sr.; sister, Leslie Nash.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 6:00PM Friday with a Memorial Service at 6:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com