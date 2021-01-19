Mrs. Shelby Jean Mills, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.

She was born in Barbourville, KY to the late Shelby and Alma Grubbs Relaford. Mrs. Mills was of the Christian faith. Her love for her family was unconditional. Mrs. Mills was strong enough to give good advice and encouragement to her family. She always cooked great meals for her for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren even if she said it wasn’t. Mrs. Mills made numerous quilts throughout the years.

Mrs. Mills is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, OV Mills; sons, Dwayne Mills and his wife Kim of Smyrna, David Mills and his wife Julie of Smyrna, and Randy Mills and his wife Tracy of Farmington, MN; grandchildren, David Mills and his wife Paula, Travis Mills, Gage Mills and his wife Katie, Nathan Mills and his wife Rachel, Shelby Mills and her husband John, and Triniti Mills; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Grady, Gage, Emi, Jamie, and Roman Mills; sisters, Diane Armbruster and her husband Mike, Carolyn Beddow and her husband Ed, and Francis Palmer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Colin Mills; siblings, Jeannette Griggs, Patsy Relaford, Nola Stacy, Lowell Relaford, and Flora Barrett; and brother-in-law, James Palmer.

Burial of her cremated remains will take place in Kentucky at a later date.