OBITUARY: Sheilah D Ray

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sheilah D. Ray, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, who left this world on October 28, 2025, at the age of 65 in Cookeville, Tennessee. Born on July 17, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, Sheilah’s vibrant spirit and indomitable strength touched the lives of all who knew her.

Sheilah was preceded in death by her adopted father, Dana Emberton; her mother, Faye Hunter; her ex-husband, Mike Ray; and her beloved son, Bryan Collins. She leaves behind a loving family, including her cherished daughter, Beverlee Ray; her adored grandchild, Takoda Ray; her brother, Michael Emberton; her nephew, Mikie Sean; her cousin, Susie Black; and her adopted sister, Toni Johnson. Additionally, Sheilah is survived by a vast circle of friends who were drawn to her warmth, kindness, and unwavering loyalty.

Throughout her life, Sheilah was a beacon of light and resilience. She was known for her selfless nature, always willing to help others without judgment or hesitation. A true survivor, she made her mark in the sign business, earning a reputation as the only glass bender in the southern U.S. for many years. Her hard work and dedication led to nationwide contracts, and her accomplishments were recognized when she made the front page of the Tennessean for pioneering the first water birth in the state.

In her prime, Sheilah was a vibrant and engaging individual who enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a passion for playing poker, hosting friends, and engaging in paint-by-number art. A talented musician, she loved to play the guitar and was an avid reader with a particular fondness for true crime documentaries. She found joy in collecting antiques and cultivating beautiful orchids, reflecting her love for learning and creativity.

While she hadn’t attended church in years, Sheilah held a steadfast faith that guided her through life’s challenges. Her cooking skills brought joy to her loved ones, and her home was often filled with laughter and warmth, echoing her hilarious and witty personality. She was a steadfast friend, always offering the best advice and wise words, her tough exterior concealing a heart that loved deeply.

Sheilah’s character was defined by her fierce loyalty to her loved ones. She was a protector, known for her strong will and stubbornness, never hesitating to stand up for those she cared about. Her ability to bring joy and laughter to any situation made her a true light in the world, one that will be sorely missed.

Friends and family are invited to gather in remembrance of Sheilah D. Ray at her celebration of life, which will take place on November 8, 2025, at 4:00 PM at 175 Hurricane Ridge Rd, Smithville, TN.

In celebrating her life, we remember Sheilah as the extraordinary woman she was—a survivor, a jokester, a talented artist, and above all, a loving soul who left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone she encountered. May her spirit continue to shine brightly in our memories and inspire us to embrace life with the same passion and strength she exemplified.