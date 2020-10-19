Sheila Lame Foster, age 65 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2020.She was born in Poteet, TX to the late Dudley Lame and Millie Richey Lame.

Mrs. Foster is survived by her husband, Roger Foster; daughter, Shanna Foster Brown and husband Andy; granddaughters, Arianna and Evelyn Brown; brothers, Gene, David, Steve, and Tim; sisters, Darlene, Reba, Susan, and Pam; and 21 nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the friends who kept Mrs. Foster in their thoughts and prayers and shared kind and loving words through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Foster’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.