Our beloved Shawna Jane Barlow, age 41, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.

She is survived by her children, Devon Connor Luffman and Grant Avery Luffman; fiancé, Bernd Thomas Rindermann; parents, James and Diane Barlow; sisters, Christy Cantrell, Sheree Butler Barlow; and many other family and friends.

Shawna loved to cook, garden, shoot guns and ride dirt bikes with her boys. She was an all American Girl and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family invites visitation to be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00-1:30 PM, with the funeral service following at 1:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

John 3:16 KJV

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.